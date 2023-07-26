Peter Crouch says there’s two Arsenal players he really hopes does well this season

Peter Crouch has said that he’s really hoping Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka do well at Arsenal next season.

Crouch was speaking on The Peter Crouch Podcast and mentioned the Arsenal duo.

It’s a very exciting time to be a fan at the Emirates right now.

Mikel Arteta has put together a young squad capable of playing some sensational football.

Although they couldn’t maintain their title challenge last year, it was still a huge improvement from the seasons before that.

Arsenal haven’t rested on their laurels this summer and have made some big signings for the upcoming campaign.

The biggest of them all is Declan Rice, signing for a club-record £105m from West Ham.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The England international has the capacity to take Arsenal’s performances to the next level on his own.

Peter Crouch has admitted he really hopes Rice and his new Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka do well next season.

He loves the fact that they appear to enjoy their football whenever they’re on the pitch.

Crouch wants Rice and Saka to succeed this season

Crouch was talking to Rio Ferdinand and the pair agreed that too often footballers are too media trained and aware of their images now.

Addressing this, Crouch said: “I like players who play with a smile on their face.

“I look at Declan Rice, [Bukayo] Saka, [Jack] Grealish.

“Like, they’re the ones you want to see do well.”

Bukayo Saka is one of the most popular players among both Arsenal and England fans.

Not only for his incredible footballing ability but also for his positivity outside of the game.

Rice has already been speaking about how much he’s seen Saka improve over the years.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The pair appear to be very close and that will only help them when playing together.

Plenty of Arsenal fans will echo Crouch’s thoughts about looking forward to seeing Rice and Saka playing next season.

The young winger already looks stronger during pre-season which is going to help when the Premier League starts.

He’s already received plenty of attention from defenders in recent games and will have to get used to that happening when competitive action begins.