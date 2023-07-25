Arsenal have one of the youngest squads in the Premier League.

Indeed, with a core built around the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, Arsenal have an incredibly young side that will only grow better and better with each passing season.

Of course, the jewel in the crown for the Gunners is Bukayo Saka, and while the winger is already a very complete footballer, there is a feeling that he can get even better.

At the age of just 21, Saka still isn’t fully-grown, and after another rigorous season in the Premier League, Kevin Campbell has noticed something of a change in the winger.

Indeed, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Campbell noted that he’s noticed Saka looking a lot tougher as of late after receiving a few knocks from players almost ten years his senior last season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka getting tougher

Campbell shared his observation on the youngster.

“People will want to make contact with you when you’re as dangerous as Saka. He will learn to play quicker, and he is getting there, but there is a learning process to come, he’s only 21 years old. I think Saka has toughened up though, that’s what I will say, he has toughened up for sure,” Campbell said.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Has to adapt

Saka has been a revelation at Arsenal in recent years, but as Premier League defenders become wiser and wiser to his tricks, he needs to adapt.

As Campbell says, a player as dangerous as Saka is going to be targeted physically, he will be kicked, grabbed and pushed around, so he needs to get stronger.

Luckily, it does look as though the winger is filling out, and with a few more months in the gym, he could be absolutely unplayable.

Saka will, once again, be one of the best players in the Premier League next season.