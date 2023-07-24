New Arsenal signing Declan Rice has been speaking about his first impressions of his new teammate Buyako Saka.

Rice looked back to the first time he watched Saka play when he was appearing for England’s youth teams.

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Speaking on Arsenal’s New York tour diary, Rice said Saka’s growth has already been impressive.

Speaking to Saka, Rice said: “You wouldn’t of known this but I watched you play for England’s under 17s at St Georges or under 18s.”

“He played left wing-back, that’s when I first see Saka, the growth since then has just been crazy.”

“Straight away everyone just loved him just because of just how he is, he’s happy and on the training pitch works so hard”

“I think he had the respect of everyone straight away.”

Rice’s glowing review of his new Arsenal teammate was no doubt one of the key factors in convincing the 24-year-old to join the club.

The two have been England teammates for some time now and are often pictured together when on international duty.

Rice’s Arsenal debut came in a game when Saka showed all of his outstanding attributes to help the Gunners beat the MLS All-stars 5-0.

Whilst £105m Rice is still early in his Arsenal career, he’ll be hoping he can hit similar heights for the club in no time.

Rice said Saka works very hard in Arsenal training

Along with Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal’s presence in the England team is getting stronger by the season.

Saka and Rice are both nailed in Southgate’s team, regardless of the system, and Ramsdale will hope that he soon will be too.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Among the rest of Arsenal’s squad, the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith-Rowe may be hoping to soon reach England’s senior side.

Nonetheless, the names outlined demonstrate just how big of an influence Arsenal could have on England’s chances moving forwards.

Back at the Emirates, Arsenal will also be hoping these are the names of players who will help push the club to a league title this season.

Despite an excellent run the club came up short last year and will hope new quality in the likes of Declan Rice can make the difference.

It’s clear that Saka and Rice already have an excellent relationship off the pitch, now fans will be hoping to see that in games.