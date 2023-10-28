Pep Guardiola wants ‘superb’ Liverpool target to succeed Kevin De Bruyne at Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola really wants to beat Liverpool in the race to sign Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old is said to have put contract talks on hold in Germany, and that has alerted a number of clubs. City and Liverpool are two of them, and it looks like Guardiola is desperate to sign him. Abendzeitung-Muenchen share the latest this week.

Pep Guardiola wants Liverpool target Jamal Musiala to succeed Kevin De Bruyne at Man City

It is no secret at this point that both Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala if he becomes available next year.

The German is one of the best young players in the world. He is an exceptional talent, who has the potential to become an absolute superstar in the coming years.

Bayern are desperate to keep hold of Musiala, but with two of the best managers in the world in Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp setting their sights on him, it won’t be easy.

Abendzeitung-Muenchen claim that Guardiola is a massive fan of Musiala, and the Spaniard thinks he will become ‘the best [number] ten in the world in one or two years’.

It has also been claimed that Guardiola wants Musiala to join City and eventually succeed Kevin De Bruyne at the club. The Belgian will turn 33 next summer.

Liverpool also want Musiala and Klopp’s interest is said to be just as flattering as that of Manchester City’s to the young Bayern Munich man.

Musiala will cost a fortune

Good players cost an awful amount of money these days, but great players will cost you an absolute fortune – Jamal Musiala falls into the second category.

The ‘superb‘ German is still only 20 years old but is already so good. He has been sensational for Bayern, and his future looks incredibly bright.

Liverpool and Manchester City are right to target Musiala, but the midfielder will cost crazy money. Just this week, it was claimed that his price tag stands at £96m million (€110m).

Whether Guardiola or Klopp would be willing to spend that much on him remains to be seen.