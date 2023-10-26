Manchester City ready to push hard to beat Liverpool to ‘superb’ midfielder

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala is a man in-demand at the moment as Manchester City and Liverpool cast admiring glances his way.

The young midfielder is out of contract in 2026 and that has alerted the likes of Liverpool, who are reportedly keen on landing the German international.

However, Liverpool won’t get it all their own way with Musiala it seems and according to BILD, Manchester City are now ready to push hard to sign him.

Man City ready to push to sign Jamal Musiala

According to BILD, there is set to be a bit of a scramble when it comes to signing Musiala.

With that, it touches on Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder but goes on to acknowledge that it is City who are ready to make an ‘intensive effort’ to try and sign Musiala.

Musiala, dubbed a ‘superb‘ talent by teammate Serge Gnabry, has been shining for Bayern ever since he broke into the first-team.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Bayern value the youngster highly and would like to tie him down to a fresh contract. However, BILD claims they will only do that if they know Musiala will stay in Germany.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

If not, then the German giants could look to offload the midfielder to the tune of around £96m.

Another perfect buy for Guardiola

Not that Manchester City need any more quality midfield players, but if they are going to set themselves up for the future, then signing someone like Musiala is perfect.

Still very much a youngster with so much growth in his game to come, Musiala would slot into the set up under Guardiola with ease.

Despite being so young, he’s already one of the first names on the team-sheet for Bayern. That in itself is a huge achievement.

If Musiala does end up at City, then the rest of the Premier League will once again look on in envy.