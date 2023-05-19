Pep Guardiola now wants to beat Arsenal to £35m man after Bellingham miss - Report











Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be about to get one over on Arsenal as he considers making a move to sign Gabri Veiga.

Veiga is seen as one of the hottest properties in Europe right now and is being tracked by Arsenal. The midfielder is believed to be keen on signing for the Gunners as well.

However, according to The Athletic, Manchester City could now enter the race to sign Veiga after missing out on Jude Bellingham.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Manchester City want to sign Gabri Veiga

As we all know, Bellingham is now widely expected to join Real Madrid. The midfielder had been on Liverpool and City’s radar but appears to be closing in on a move to Spain.

For City, that means looking at other targets. And The Athletic reports that Celta Vigo star Veiga is one of the players on Pep Guardiola’s list.

The midfielder, believed to have a £35m release-clause in his contract, could be on the move this summer.

It’s claimed City like the look of Veiga as they prepare to potentially lose Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan. The pair are once again attracting interest, despite playing key roles this season.

Veiga, 20, has been compared to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and is one of Spain’s biggest prospects.

Star in the making

While he might have his eyes set on a move to Arsenal, there is a lot to be said about the chance to work with Pep at City.

Veiga will see the Spanish legend as the ideal mentor and given his position, will surely feel Guardiola can coach him to the next level in his career.

For Arsenal, it will be a big blow to see City oust them to a main target. But with the rivals now battling it out for the Premier League, Guardiola might be keen to see the Gunners not get their way.

Veiga, then, could well be donning the City blue before we know it.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images