Steven Gerrard is now in talks with Leeds United about becoming their new manager.

That is according to Football Transfers who report that the former Rangers boss is discussing a potential move to Elland Road with the club.

Gerrard has been linked to Leeds heavily over the past fortnight, and it looks as though this move is progressing.

Interestingly, this report doesn’t note who exactly Gerrard is talking to, and that may be the big question that needs answering.

Indeed, with Leeds’ ownership situation up in the air and no Sporting Director in place, it’s not clear who is making this decision on the new manager.

Angus Kinnear is still at the club, so perhaps that is who Gerrard is currently locked in discussions with.

As for Gerrard as a manager, he could be just what the doctor ordered at Leeds.

He knows how to organise a defence, conceding just 13 in a single season during his final campaign with Rangers, while he’s an incredibly well-respected figure within English football after his legendary playing career with Liverpool.

Of course, he didn’t have the best of times at Aston Villa, but with fire in his belly and a point to prove, Gerrard could be ready to get back in the game and showcase his abilities at Leeds.

Make no mistake about it, Gerrard is a talented manager. After all, Alex Ferguson wouldn’t have called him ‘magnificent‘ if he didn’t have anything about him.

After relegation, Leeds will be hoping to bounce back straight away, and while Gerrard doesn’t actually have any experience in the second-tier, he knows how to deal with the pressure at the top-end of a table. After all, he won the league with Rangers while Celtic were breathing down his neck.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as Leeds search for a new gaffer to take them into the Championship.

