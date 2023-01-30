Tottenham Transfer News: Pedro Porro spotted in Sporting training as deal hopes fade











There seems to be a latest update every hour at the moment when it comes to Tottenham and their pursuit of Pedro Porro.

Spurs had looked all set to sign Porro over the weekend. They’d agreed to pay the £39m release clause and Porro himself is more than happy to sign.

However, on Sunday night, Sporting moved the goalposts once more and now, the deal is hanging by a thread.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

And in what would appear to be a further blow for Tottenham, a report from Record today has shown Porro taking part in full Sporting training. It’s claimed he is getting on with his duties as normal but he is awaiting the green light from the Portuguese side to make the move to London.

Porro is believed to be devastated at being told the deal might be off. Further, he’s also approached his manager, Ruben Amorim, about him helping get the deal over the line.

For Tottenham, it’s yet more frustration. Seeing Porro in training would suggest Sporting are completely calm over the situation as well. If they were planning on selling, with a deal 100% agreed, Porro would likely have been given the time off to prepare to move.

It must be caveated that the picture in Record’s post has been seen before. However, they do state ‘the main novelty in the training of Sporting was the presence of Porro who continues to wait for green light to travel to London’, suggesting Porro was indeed involved.

TBR’s View: Porro to Tottenham is not happening, is it?

What a nightmare for Spurs. They seemed to have finally got things over the line and now Sporting have pulled another ace out of their pocket.

This whole saga has been a bit of a mess really. Porro has wanted the move all month and how Tottenham have let it get so late in the day without doing the deal is baffling.

Daniel Levy is now said to be involved in trying to get the deal done. If he can’t magic something up, then Antonio Conte will once again be left disappointed in the window.