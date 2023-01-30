Tottenham Transfer News: What Pedro Porro has now told Amorim, amid talk deal is off











Tottenham are struggling to get a deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro over the line and the player himself is taking his own action.

Porro is believed to be devastated that the idea of his move to Spurs could be off. Sporting are believed to have moved the goalposts on the deal over the weekend. It relates to terms of payment, with the Portuguese club apparently wanting Spurs to cover all admin costs.

At the moment, the deal is at a standstill, with Daniel Levy said to now be personally involved in sorting it out.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

And according to A Bola, Porro himself has now tried to step in and help the transfer. A Bola reports how Porro has approached manager Ruben Amorim to ask him to make the deal happen. Amorim was accepting of Porro being sold before the weekend.

However, what sort of sway he might have at board level remains to be seen. Sporting have been steadfast in their approach to this deal all window, and Amorim’s efforts might well lead nowhere.

Tottenham are believed to be willing to pay the full £39m release clause for Porro after weeks of haggling.

TBR’s View: Tottenham have to get this done

There will be absolute uproar from the Tottenham fans at some point if this one collapses. They’ve spent the entire window chasing Porro and once again, it’s down to the wire.

It’s almost as if they don’t want the deal. It’s hugely frustrating if you’re a Spurs fan.

Porro is desperate to sign. The deal now hangs on a few million pounds. In the grand scheme of things, it’s nothing but on the surface, it looks like Levy is holding Spurs back. Again.