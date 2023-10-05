Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison announced that he has signed a new deal with Puma today, and Pedro Porro has tried to pull his leg on Instagram.

The Englishman has been incredible since he joined Spurs. He’s already a fan favourite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and all of his teammates seem to love him, especially Porro.

What Pedro Porro said to Tottenham’s James Maddison on Instagram

Tottenham signed James Maddison from Leicester City for £40 million in the summer (Sky Sports).

Almost everybody was certain that he would be a hit at Spurs, and his performances under Ange Postecoglou since the start of the season have been exceptional.

Maddison announced today that he has signed a new long-term deal with Puma. He has been with the brand since 2019, and after the start to the season he has had, they were desperate to extend his deal.

Announcing the big news on Instagram, Maddison wrote: “Delighted to announce that I’ve signed a new long-term contract with @puma.

“Love the brand & the vision & so happy to continue working together.”

Reacting to the announcement, Pedro Porro, who has been very active on social media recently, decided to pull Maddison’s leg with a reply.

He said: “Let’s see if you make good passes with those boots.”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Maddison has hit the ground running at Spurs

James Maddison has been one of the best players in the Premier League since he joined Tottenham.

The 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided four assists in just seven league appearances this term, and we’re sure those numbers will go up significantly in the coming months.

Maddison has formed a great partnership with Son Heung-min in Spurs’ attack. The duo have pushed the club near the top of the table, and a win against Luton Town on Saturday will see them, at least temporarily, become the league leaders.

If things continue to work for Tottenham as it has over the last two months, Maddison could well prove to be the signing of the summer.