Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie could transform Tottenham's team next season











Tottenham Hotspur look set to be a very busy club in the last few days of the January transfer window.

After the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan yesterday, there’s still plenty of time for incomings and outgoings.

The name that is currently on every Tottenham fan’s lips right now is Pedro Porro.

The Spanish full-back has been linked with Spurs all month, with slow but steady progress being made on a deal.

Journalist Bruno Andrade has provided the latest update, stating Tottenham have accepted one of Sporting’s key demands.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – 2022/12/29: Pedro Porro of Sporting CP seen in action during the Liga Bwin match between Sporting CP and Paços de Ferreira at Estadio José Alvalade. (Final score: Sporting CP 3:0 FC Paços de Ferreira). (Photo by David Martins/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The arrival of Porro could allow Djed Spence to leave on loan, having barely played since joining from Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old needs regular minutes, but Spurs are refusing to consider selling him this month.

Given the unease Conte has had around Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty, Porro could solve one of the team’s key issues.

In fact, Porro introduction, alongside the return of Destiny Udogie from his loan spell at Udinese, could transform Tottenham’s team.

The pair look like the ideal wing-backs for a Conte system, and an upgrade on the options currently available.

Porro and Udogie could transform Tottenham next season

Udogie was signed in the summer for an initial £15m fee from Udinese, before being sent back to Serie A on loan.

The 20-year-old has been the Italian side’s first choice left-back this campaign, and has 12 goal contributions since the start of last season.

He’s an exciting, attacking young wing-back, and could already be an upgrade on Ryan Sessegnon.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

With Porro on the opposite flank to Udogie, Tottenham could create even more chances from wide areas.

The Spaniard has already scored twice and provided six assists for Sporting in the league.

Conte has always heavily relied on his wing-backs in both defence and attack.

Even Ivan Perisic, who looked like the perfect Conte signing this summer, hasn’t quite hit the heights Spurs would have expected.

Given the lack of production from the right-hand side this season, Porro will have to hit the ground running.

Dejan Kulusevski was brilliant against Fulham, and could create a brilliant partnership with the 23-year-old.

Conte will be hoping by the time Udogie arrives, Son Heung-min’s form would have picked up too.

