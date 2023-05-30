Paul Robinson says £30k-a-week Leeds player will definitely leave now











Paul Robinson has said that Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier will definitely be leaving the club this summer.

Speaking on Stadium Astro after Leeds United’s relegation was confirmed, Robinson was assessing the futures of Sam Allardyce’s squad.

After a hugely disappointing campaign, it was no surprise to see Leeds finish in the bottom three on Sunday afternoon.

They needed to beat Tottenham and hope results went their way to pull off a great escape.

Unfortunately, a 4-1 defeat meant that Everton and Leicester’s wins were irrelevant.

Relegation is likely to be decimate Leeds’s squad over the summer as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Paul Robinson has suggested he can’t see Illan Meslier staying at Leeds next season.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 23-year-old was vital to Leeds earning promotion to the Premier League three seasons ago.

However, after losing his place to Joel Robles in recent weeks, he may not want to spend another season in the second tier.

Robinson suggests Meslier will leave Leeds

Asked about who might move on in the summer, Robinson said: “This squad without doubt will be dismantled.

“[Illan] Meslier will go, the goalkeeper, he’s been poor the second-half of the season but he’s a great talent so someone will take him.”

The £30,000-a-week goalkeeper drew heavy criticism before being dropped by Sam Allardyce.

He made two crucial mistakes against Fulham, although it’s hard to say that Joel Robles set the world alight in his place.

Meslier may be end up leaving Leeds like Robinson suggests, but it looks less likely that he’ll replace Hugo Lloris at Tottenham now.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

There will no doubt be suitors for a young goalkeeper who already has more than 100 top-flight appearances.

He’s a player with immense potential, but his confidence will be very low right now.

Joining a new club and being given a fresh start may be just what Meslier needs.

Leeds will be reluctant to let a player who has proved to be very valuable in the Championship go.

However, he may also be one of the club’s most valuable assets and selling him may raise some much-needed funds to improve the squad elsewhere.

