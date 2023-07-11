Paul Robinson says 26-year-old Tottenham player could win over fans this season

Paul Robinson has said that midfielder Tanguy Ndombele could win over Tottenham Hotspur fans this season.

Robinson – who played 175 games for Spurs – was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast yesterday.

He was speaking about new manager Ange Postecoglou’s first press conference since taking charge at Tottenham.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Australian addressed plenty of different topics, with Harry Kane being one of the main talking points.

The star forward’s future is up in the air with Bayern Munich actively trying to sign him.

Another player Postecoglou was asked about was midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The Frenchman is back in training with Spurs after winning Serie A with Napoli last season.

Robinson has said that Ndombele could now win over Tottenham fans if given the chance by Postecoglou next season.

He’s already impressed in training and if Postecoglou can reintegrate him into the squad, then it would be seen as a very impressive feat.

Robinson thinks Ndombele can win over Tottenham fans

Asked about whether Spurs fans will be willing to give the 26-year-old another chance, Robinson said: “I think it will split the camp, it will split people’s opinions very much so.

“But he can win people over with his performances. I mean you forget what the club paid for him.

“He was an outstanding talent when he came into the club and his biggest problem, and I think a lot of Spurs will tell you that, is his attitude and application.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

“It’s not his ability because he’s a quality footballer, he went to Serie A and won the league with Napoli, so he’s coming back a league winner from an Italian team.

“It all depends on his attitude and his application and his relationship with the manager and that’s always been his problem off-field.

“Does he work hard enough? Does he apply himself well enough and is he wanting to put in the work that gets him to the level that’s needed?

“And if the manager can get that out of him, listen Spurs paid a lot of money for him for a reason and I don’t think he’s played anywhere near consistently enough at the level that would be expected of him, hence why they let him go last year.

“But, can he turn fan opinion around? He can with performances.”

TBR View – Ndombele has chance in Postecoglou’s new system

The main worry for Robinson right now is Ndombele won’t apply himself when trying to break into the Tottenham team.

However, Postecoglou’s system appears to be the most suited to Ndombele’s skill set out of all the managers he’s had at Spurs.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

His work rate has come under fire, but in a three-man midfield that should be less of an issue and his ball-carrying skills will be very valuable in this system.

When fully fit, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison look like Postecoglou’s preferred pair of number eights.

While the Uruguayan is injured, Ndombele could potentially be the next best option to play alongside the England international.