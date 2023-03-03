Paul Merson thinks Arsenal player needs some time out of the team











Paul Merson thinks Eddie Nketiah needs a rest when Gabriel Jesus is fit enough to come back into the Arsenal team.

Jesus was spotted in training earlier this week but it is still not clear when he will actually be fit to play again for the Gunners.

They should be able to beat Bournemouth this weekend without the Englishman but Jesus’ return will be a huge boost whenever it comes.

Merson told SportsKeeda that Nketiah needs a break, and he has already been dropped to the bench for Arsenal’s last two games.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Paul Merson says Eddie Nketiah needs a rest

He said: “If Arsenal can win against Bournemouth on Sunday, they are likely to be five points clear of Manchester City. From there, they will be favorites to win the title as there won’t be a lot of games left.

“Gabriel Jesus is back and Jorginho and Leandro Trossard are settling down well. All the players they’ve bought are pulling their weight.

“They’ve been success stories in their own way. I thought the Gunners were absolutely outstanding against Leicester City in the first half last weekend without scoring.

“Jesus’ return will be like bringing in a new signing. It gives Eddie Nketiah some much-needed rest and the Brazilian’s return will give everyone a great deal of confidence.

“The game against Bournemouth is a must-win for the Gunners as far as their title charge is concerned.”

View Instagram Post

The ‘incredible‘ Nketiah has actually been carrying an injury of late, and Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have taken up his role in wins over Leicester and Everton.

After the 4-0 win over the Toffees, Mikel Arteta said, as per Arsenal.com: “Hopefully he is fine, he ended the game well but he has been carrying a little thing.”

Nketiah has deputised well for Jesus but he has started to struggle lately, and the Brazilian’s all-round game will be so vital for Arsenal in the run-in.