Aaron Ramsdale says 'incredible' Eddie Nketiah Arsenal's most underrated player











Aaron Ramsdale has told The Fellas podcast that Eddie Nketiah is Arsenal’s most underrated player and described his teammate as ‘incredible’.

Nketiah is enjoying a run in the Arsenal side of late after Gabriel Jesus picked up a knee injury at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old has grabbed his opportunity with both hands after there were doubts over his capability of filling in for Jesus.

Arsenal are yet to lose a game since the Premier League returned and Nketiah has bagged four goals in five appearances for Mikel Arteta’s men.

And Ramsdale feels his teammate is only just starting to get the recognition he deserves after his recent form.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Ramsdale says Nketiah is underrated

Speaking on The Fellas podcast, Ramsdale labelled Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson as the most underrated player in the England set-up.

The podcast was recorded before Nketiah bagged a brace against Manchester United, but he claimed that it’s Nketiah who doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his all-round game at Arsenal.

“At Arsenal, I’d probably say Eddie Nketiah. I know people have recently been saying how well he’s doing, which is all well and good. He’s very good, Eddie Nketiah is very, very good,” he said.

“People just say he needs to score more. Watch the last few games, his link-up play is just as good as everyone talks about Jesus and his link-up play is incredible. I know there was a time where he didn’t score in like eight games or something, but he was making goals or bringing people in to play to score goals.

“And Eddie’s doing the same now and because we’re still winning and scoring, people are starting to realise. The goal against West Ham I see him do day in and day out in training. Feel for the defender, turn him, every time.”

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Nketiah is certainly proving a lot of doubters wrong with his brilliant performances in an Arsenal shirt.

The Hale End academy product proved that he is capable of scoring goals for the Gunners towards the end of last season. But he’s taken his all-round game to another level recently.

Many expected Jesus’ injury to hit Arsenal hard but they have been just as impressive while the Brazilian has been sidelined.

Show all