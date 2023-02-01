Paul Merson surprised 'electric' Everton target didn't leave Manchester United











Paul Merson was left surprised that Anthony Elanga didn’t leave Manchester United before yesterday’s deadline, after he was linked with a move to Everton.

Everton fans will be disappointed after the club failed to bring in a single player in the January transfer window, especially after they have just appointed a new manager in Sean Dyche.

The Toffees also allowed Anthony Gordon to join Newcastle United after the youngster was their top-scorer so far this season.

One player that was linked with a move to Goodison Park last month was Anthony Elanga, with journalist Simon Phillips reporting that Everton had even held talks with his agent.

The 20-year-old seemed like the ideal replacement for Gordon on paper and Merson is surprised he didn’t move away from Old Trafford after seeing his playing time reduced under Erik Ten Hag.

Merson surprised Elanga didn’t leave United

Merson spoke about Elanga’s situation in Manchester on Sky Sports’ coverage of deadline day.

The Arsenal legend feels he could have been a good addition for a side looking for loan deal opportunites.

“I thought he might have gone out on loan,” Merson said.

“He would have been a good signing for someone to go out on loan. He’s a good player but at the moment he’s not fitting in.”

Elanga performed well for Manchester United last season and his former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even labelled him as an ‘electric’ forward.

The youngster has struggled for game time under Ten Hag this season though and he even received interest from Barcelona yesterday, according to ESPN.

You can’t help but feel Elanga would have been a good addition for Everton, especially after they lost Gordon over the weekend.

Dyche now faces a mountain to climb after the club failed to bring in any reinforcements yesterday. But the Englishman has proved that he is the type of manager who is able to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

