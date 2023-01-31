Barcelona now want to sign ‘electric’ Everton transfer target on loan











ESPN reports that Barcelona now want to sign Manchester United star Anthony Elanga on loan, after claims Everton have held talks with his agent.

Sean Dyche was only officially announced as the new Everton boss yesterday but the club have plenty of work to do in the transfer market before today’s deadline.

The Toffees are yet to announce a single signing this month in what is a pivotal period for the club’s future. Everton allowed Anthony Gordon to join Newcastle United on Sunday and they will have to try to replace the youngster today.

Journalist Simon Phillips claimed earlier this month that the Toffees had held talks with Elanga’s agent about a possible switch to Goodison Park.

Now, Barcelona are seemingly trying to sign the ‘electric’ forward on loan until the end of the season.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona want Elanga

Barca are now targeting loan deals for both Elanga and Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat, according to ESPN.

The outlet notes that Elanga could be allowed to leave United before today’s deadline after he has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag.

The 20-year-old has received interest from PSV, Borussia Dortmund and of course, Everton.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Elanga seems like the ideal replacement for Gordon, but Everton will struggle to compete with the likes of Barca.

That being said, Dyche’s men could offer the Swede more regular playing time at Goodison Park than he is likely to get at Camp Nou.

Elanga put in some eye-catching displays in a struggling United side last season but he has been limited to mainly substitute appearances this time out.

Everton should certainly be keeping an eye on his proposed move to the La Liga giants as he would be a useful addition for Dyche.

