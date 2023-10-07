Arsenal face Manchester City this weekend, and this game may be, more than ever before, decided by injury and suspension.

The likes of Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne will be missing for Manchester City, while Arsenal could be without Bukayo Saka for this crunch clash.

Indeed, Saka went off injured against Lens in the Champions League this week, and there’s been so much speculation around whether or not he’ll be able to play in this game.

Speaking on ESPN, James Olley has now shared the latest he knows about Saka, and he claims that he’s been tould by sources close to the player that his availability for this game is very touch and go at the moment.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Touch and go

Olley shared what he’s heard about Saka.

“I tried to push him on it in the press conference and said can you tell us if he’s had a scan. I would suggest the fact he’s been picked for England is a good sign. Speaking to sources around Bukayo, apparently it’s touch and go, but if the player has any chance of making it he will play, it’s a match he doesn’t want to miss and he’ll want to be involved,” Olley said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fingers crossed

We can only hope that Saka has a bit of luck and is able to play against City on Sunday.

Whether you want the Gunners or the Citizens to win, we can all agree that these games are the best when the top talents are on show and going head to head.

Saka facing off against City is one of the great battles in the Premier League, and this fixture wouldn’t be the same if it has that level of star power taken away.

This has the potential to be one of the games of the season, but if Saka isn’t fit to play, it will take a bit of the shine of this match.