Paul Merson says Liverpool star has been his favourite Premier League player this season

Paul Merson has labelled Dominik Szoboszlai his favourite player in the Premier League, as he expressed his surprise at how quickly the Liverpool star has settled since his summer move.

Merson was speaking to Sportskeeda after the Hungarian stole the show for the Reds in their win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Liverpool could not have imagined that signing Dominik Szoboszlai would have worked out so well. Reports from The Athletic claimed that plenty of sides wanted Szoboszlai before his £60.1 million move, but they all had reservations about paying so much up front for the midfielder.

Paul Merson says Dominik Szoboszlai is his favourite Premier League player

The Reds did take that risk. And that decision is proving to be a masterstroke.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Szoboszlai has taken absolutely no time at all to settle in in Jurgen Klopp’s side. In fact, there is an argument that Szoboszlai has been the best player in the Premier League so far this season.

Certainly, Paul Merson suggested that the 23-year-old is the player he is enjoying watching most so far in this campaign.

“Dominik Szoboszlai, on the other hand, has been my favourite player in the Premier League this season – he’s been absolutely outstanding! He’s come into a brand new league for a huge fee and settled in quicker than snow, that is some achievement,” he told Sportskeeda.

Liverpool closing in on becoming a real force again

It does feel as though it is a matter of time before Liverpool really are back amongst the title favourites in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side still have a couple of areas which cause concern. They lack a world-class holding midfielder. And that is particularly important in this era.

But Virgil van Dijk is playing extremely well, as is Mohamed Salah. And they have so many younger players who are impressing and are only going to continue to get better.

Szoboszlai is most definitely amongst them. It is frightening that he has only just turned 23. He has shown for his country that he is a leader.

And he has been a standout performer for Liverpool in his first few months on Merseyside.