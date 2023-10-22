ESPN pundit admits he doubted Liverpool star could be anywhere near as good as he is now

Janusz Michallik has suggested that he is starting to see Virgil van Dijk get back to his very best again following the Liverpool captain’s display against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Michallik was speaking on ESPN after the defender produced a colossal performance to help the Reds to a clean sheet against the Toffees at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk has definitely stepped up since taking on the captain’s armband in the summer. The 32-year-old has long been considered the benchmark for the current centre-backs in the Premier League.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

However, his form did appear to be in something of a decline after he sustained the serious injury which kept him out for the large majority of the 2020/21 season. And given his age, it was always going to be incredibly difficult for the Dutchman to rediscover his best form.

Janusz Michallik lauds Virgil van Dijk

But he is certainly on his way back to being at the highest level. In fact, Janusz Michallik believes that van Dijk looked like his old self in the 2-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“By the way, I’m starting to see van Dijk at, I dare say, his absolute best. He’s slowly but surely getting there and that’s important. I wasn’t sure if he was going to get back to the van Dijk before his injury,” he told ESPN.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

A captain’s display

Van Dijk ensured that Everton had so little joy in attack. Remarkably, he won 10 aerial duels during the contest, according to Whoscored. That was four more than Joel Matip. And it was double the amount of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose great strength in build-up play is arguably his ability in the air.

Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have conceded fewer goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Liverpool are still not super strong in a couple of areas. They are lacking a world-class holding midfielder, in particular.

But they are moving themselves back into the title picture at the start of this campaign. And van Dijk’s return to potentially his best form has had a massive impact on the side.

On current evidence, van Dijk has a lot more to give before Jurgen Klopp has to think about replacing him.