Paul Merson says 'incredible' Arsenal target is going to leave this summer











Paul Merson has praised Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, who is enjoying a breakout season and attracting transfer interest.

Mitoma has been linked with the likes of Arsenal after catching the eye as the Seagulls have stormed into the race for the Champions League.

Merson used his Daily Star column to praise the work of the Seagulls and the way they have improved after Graham Potter’s exit.

Mitoma was one of the players who came in for praise and Merson said he thinks the winger will make a move during the summer.

Merson on Mitoma

Merson said: “I consider Brighton to be major players in both the FA Cup and the race for Champions League football. Now they have been taken to another level, they’re ripping teams apart and they’re still generating top talent.

“They are a very good football team, they are not where they are through luck. We’ve seen them frequently destroy opponents this season.

“I sit there and say to myself ‘how have they found Evan Ferguson and Kaoru Mitoma?’ The scouting is that good. Where do you find these gems?

“I do fear for Brighton though in a sense, as I don’t see Mitoma or Alexis Mac Allister being there next year. I’m not even sure Ferguson will be either. But as the saying goes, you’ve got to make hay while the sun shines.”

Brighton are planning to offer Kaoru Mitoma a new contract amid transfer links with clubs including Arsenal.

That is according to TeamTALK, who report that Manchester City are also interested in the Japanese international winger.

Brighton do not need to sell a host of their players this summer; for example, if Alexis Mac Allister does leave, that would only strengthen their resolve over others including the ‘incredible‘ Mitoma.