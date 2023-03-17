Premier League club about to offer 'incredible' player new contract amid Arsenal links











Brighton are planning to offer Kaoru Mitoma a new contract amid transfer links with clubs including Arsenal.

That is according to TeamTALK, who report that Manchester City are also interested in the Japanese international winger.

Journalist Graeme Bailey reports that the 25-year-old could be set to become the Seagulls’ highest paid player after his breakout season.

The Gunners have already done business with Brighton over Ben White and Leandro Trossard but their last-ditch January attempt to land Moises Caicedo was unsuccessful.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bailey said: “Kaoru Mitoma has been one of the Premier League’s top performers this season, “said Bailey. “He is very much the breakout star in England.

“It is not surprising that clubs from across Europe are looking at him and that is true. If he was on the market, Mitoma would have his pick of clubs. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City… they have all taken an interest in his progress.

“However, just one season in and Brighton are not going to be selling, but they will be rewarding him with a huge new deal. Mitoma could very well become the highest paid player at the club and why not? He is fully deserving of it.

“Mitoma’s current deal runs to 2025, but Brighton will reward him.”

Ben Foster called Mitoma ‘incredible‘ after his weekend display and the 25-year-old has attracted plenty of admirers this season.

It would be a surprise if Arsenal went big for a winger, having signed Trossard, and seemingly having other priorities in central midfield.

And Brighton are under no financial pressure to sell their top men, with Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister men in demand too.

Just one top player leaving would suit Brighton financially, and the situation may also depend on whether they qualify for Europe.