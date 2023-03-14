'He's incredible': Ben Foster raves about 25-year-old attacker who Arsenal reportedly want to sign











Ben Foster has praised Brighton forward Kaoru Mitoma who is attracting interest from Arsenal.

Reports from 90min claimed that Arsenal are admirers of the Japan international, who has been one of the revelations of the Premier League season.

Mitoma set up Alexis Mac Allister’s goal on Saturday as Brighton drew 2-2 with Leeds United at Elland Road.

On his YouTube channel, Foster was giving his views on the weekend’s action and was full of praise for the 25-year-old winger.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ben Foster praises Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma

He said: “He’s incredible. He’s involved in everything.

“The recruitment and the way that Brighton do it, they do it properly. That’s the reason why they are where they are, because even if the manager does go, gets headhunted, nothing really changes.”

Brighton seem to scour markets other teams either ignore or do not want to take the risk on, and they get their full rewards for it.

Arsenal have done business with Brighton over Ben White and Leandro Trossard, but it remains to be seen how relations between the two clubs are now after the Moises Caicedo affair at the end of the January transfer window.

The Gunners kept bidding for the midfielder, but the Seagulls stood firm and he has now signed a new contract.

It would perhaps take some delicate negotiations to get Mitoma, but it seems likelier Arsenal will prioritise a midfielder in the summer anyway.