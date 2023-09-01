Paul Merson reacts to transfer update he’s hearing about Tottenham now

Paul Merson believes Tottenham Hotspur are going to make a really good signing by bringing in Brennan Johnson.

Merson was speaking on Sky Sports News and reacting to the latest deals being announced on deadline day.

It feels like Tottenham still have a huge amount to do in the final hours of the transfer window.

That’s mainly outgoings, with Ange Postecoglou’s squad still looking far too big.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has turned down a move which doesn’t help things although Japhet Tanganga has found a new club.

In much more exciting news, Brennan Johnson looks like he’s going to join Tottenham and Paul Merson is a big fan of the move.

The 22-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and should fit brilliantly into Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Merson reacts to Johnson joining Tottenham

Asked about the transfer, Merson said: “It’s definitely good news for the player. It’s a top club. Yeah, nice big pitch. I think it suits him and it’ll suit Tottenham.

“Tottenham want to spread the game and go over the top and I don’t see too many willing to run without the ball at Tottenham, he does.

“He’ll spread the game and open it up for players to get on the ball in midfield. I think it’s a good signing for Tottenham, I really do. He’ll only get better.”

Plenty of Tottenham fans will agree with Merson that Johnson looks like a great addition.

He adds some depth in an area that desperately needs it and should develop into a key player for years to come.

His partnership with Morgan Gibbs-White should also encourage Spurs fans.

He plays in a very similar way to James Maddison who has hit the ground running in North London.