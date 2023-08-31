Tottenham Hotspur have been busy with incomings this summer, but now is the time for outgoings.

Spurs have several players surplus to Ange Postecoglou’s requirements that they’re looking to move on.

Japhet Tanganga is one of those who looks like he’ll be leaving Tottenham before the weekend.

The Spurs defender has been linked with a host of clubs including Everton and Torino.

However, it looks like Tanganga is now closing in on a move to Bundesliga outfit Augsburg.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are discussing the financials of the deal “right now”.

The transfer insider, writing on X, says Tanganga will be leaving on a loan with option to buy.

Our view

When Tanganga broke into the Tottenham squad, he looked like a star in the making.

He was very much one of Spurs’ success stories during a difficult 2019-20 campaign.

As per The Athletic, one Spurs coach said of Tanganga in 2021: “He has the assets to be a phenomenal right-back.”

Sadly, he hasn’t kicked on, and he remains on the fringes of the Tottenham first team.

At 24, Tanganga really needs to be playing regular first-team football now.

Clearly the defender has great potential and plenty of top-flight clubs have been hoping to sign him.

The Bundesliga is an exciting league, so it’ll be good to see Tanganga get the chance to get his career back on track.

He’ll bolster the ranks of a team that will be hoping to kick on after narrowly beating relegation last term.