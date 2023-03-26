Pat Nevin delivers verdict on Kieran Tierney's latest display for Scotland











BBC Sport pundit Pat Nevin was very impressed with Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney after his performance for Scotland yesterday.

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast, Nevin gave his verdict on Scotland’s opening game in the European Championship’s qualifying.

Scotland will be desperate to avoid disappointment again when it comes to international tournaments.

After missing out on the World Cup in the play-offs last year, they’ll be keen to qualify for back-to-back Euros.

Kieran Tierney could play a key part in that target as one of the squad’s many Premier League stars.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scotland are blessed with two brilliant left-backs in Tierney and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

Against Cyprus yesterday, Tierney started the match as a left-sided centre-back in a back-three, while Robertson played as a wing-back.

That versatility is a credit to Tierney, and Nevin was very pleased with the Arsenal star.

However, it’s unclear how long the £25m man will be at The Emirates, with reports linking him away from the club.

Nevin delivers verdict on Arsenal star Tierney

Reviewing Scotland’s 3-0 win over Cyprus, Nevin said: “The most important thing is, all the top players that Scotland need, the big names from the Premier League, they turned up today.

“[Andy] Robertson was superb. [John] McGinn was superb. [Kieran] Tierney was superb, particularly in that first-half.”

Tierney has been linked with moves to Newcastle United and Real Madrid in recent weeks.

His game time has been limited at Arsenal this season by the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Ukrainian has helped transform the club into a title-challenging side, which has proved to be bad news for Tierney.

Nevin was very pleased with Tierney’s performance, and he deserves to be playing more minutes than he currently is at Arsenal.

There will be plenty of Premier League clubs circling if he does become available this summer.

His versatility could prove very valuable, and his exceptional work-rate would certainly suit Newcastle.

A move to Real Madrid feels like a stretch, but crazier things have happened in the transfer window.

Show all