Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Pascal Gross has been singing Tottenham Hotspur target Evan Ferguson’s praises.

Gross was speaking to Danny Murphy ahead of Brighton’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

The Seagulls have had an incredible season and will want to top it off with a major cup final next month.

One of the most important players in their FA Cup run has been Evan Ferguson.

The Irish international has three goals in four appearances, and has impressed when featuring in the Premier League too.

Despite having played less than 15 top-flight games, Ferguson is already attracting interest from other clubs.

Tottenham have been credited with interest in Ferguson, and Gross believes he’s capable of dealing with the hype around him.

He’s already been valued at £100m – which would be an extraordinary fee for an 18-year-old.

Whether Spurs are willing to part with that sort of cash this summer for one player is another matter.

Especially if Harry Kane stays, they would be unlikely to want to splash nine figures on a back-up centre-forward.

Gross praises Tottenham target Ferguson

Asked about the talented young striker, Gross said: “His character will help him deal with all the hype.

“He is such a calm boy, maybe even too relaxed sometimes.

“He can finish right, left or head, can side-foot hard from either side. Physically he is a man at 18.

“I’ve seen him play against strong players and he can handle it.”

Tottenham’s main focus will be making sure talisman Harry Kane stays at the club.

He’s vital to any future success and Daniel Levy won’t want to strengthen a Premier League rival by letting him go.

Kane could end up being a brilliant mentor for the Irishman.

As Gross said, Ferguson is capable of scoring all sorts of goals, and could be a real asset to Tottenham.

Both sides are competing to finish in Europe this season, but first Brighton have an important cup semi-final to concentrate on.

Despite his recent fitness struggles, Ferguson hasn’t been ruled out of today’s match.

It would be one of the biggest moments of his career if he could find the back of the net at Wembley this afternoon.

