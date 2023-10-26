Pape Matar Sarr suggests £55,000-a-week man is the strongest player at Tottenham right now

Tottenham Hotspur star Pape Matar Sarr seems to rate Yves Bissouma’s strength very highly.

The two midfielders have had an incredible season so far. They have formed a stunning partnership in the heart of Spurs’ midfield, and the young Senegal international seems to really look up to Bissouma.

Pape Matar Sarr suggests Yves Bissouma is the strongest player at Tottenham

Tottenham signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion last year.

Almost everyone viewed that as an excellent signing and predicted he would become a star for Spurs under Antonio Conte. However, the Italian just didn’t fancy him.

Bissouma looked nothing like his usual self last season, and there were even suggestions that he had no place at Tottenham after a difficult debut campaign.

However, Bissouma has become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season, and young Pape Matar Sarr seems to be in awe of him.

In an interview with Fubo, Sarr was asked to pick the ultimate Tottenham player – past or present – for a number of different categories.

When the presenter asked him to name a player with ultimate strength, the youngster quickly said ‘Bissouma’, suggesting the £55,000-a-week (Spotrac) Mali international is the strongest player at the club right now.

Sarr also named Bissouma in his ultimate five-a-side XI of African players, ahead of players like Michael Essien and Thomas Partey.

Bissouma is Tottenham’s most important player

Tottenham have had a number of standout players this season, but we truly believe Yves Bissouma has been the most important of them all. Jamie O’Hara has even gone as far as saying he’s worth £100 million now

Yes, Son Heung-min and James Maddison have been incredible in attack, while Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have done brilliantly at the other end of the pitch.

However, Bissouma has been the bridge between the attack and defence, and he has been incredible alongside Pape Matar Sarr in the middle of the park.

The Mali international will be available for selection against Crystal Palace tomorrow after serving his suspension on Monday. He is expected to start.