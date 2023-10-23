Pundit Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is now worth £100m.

O’Hara was speaking on TalkSPORT (23/10 9:40am) ahead of the final match of the Premier League matchday.

Tottenham host London rivals Fulham as they look to return to the top of the table.

Arsenal’s draw with Chelsea on Saturday evening means a victory will give them the outright lead of the Premier League after nine matches.

Ange Postecoglou has overseen one of the fastest transformations seen at Spurs after their struggles under Antonio Conte last season.

One player who has benefitted more than anyone appears to be Malian international Yves Bissouma.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara has admitted that Bissouma did very little to convince him that he was good enough to play for Tottenham.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Now, he reckons the 27-year-old is worth as much as the likes of Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandez.

It’s hard to disagree given how well he’s played this season although Fulham will breathe a sigh of relief that Bissouma is unavailable tonight after his sending-off against Luton before the international break.

O’Hara reckons Tottenham star Bissouma is worth £100m

Speaking about Bissouma on TalkSPORT, O’Hara said: “All of a sudden I look at the side now and think, ‘You know what, we’ve got that kind of team back again’.

“[Destiny] Udogie, [Pedro] Porro, [Micky] Van de Ven, James Maddison, you’ve got a side all of a sudden.

“[Yves] Bissouma, everyone wrote Bissouma off. Last season, he was absolutely awful.

“I watched him a couple of times last season and he looked like he had forgotten how to play football.

“Like honestly, it was so bad, it was like watching Gabby [Agbonlahor] playing in midfield.

“And now it’s turned, Bissouma looks brilliant. He looks like a £100m player.”

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

O’Hara isn’t the only pundit raving about Bissouma with Darren Bent claiming the Tottenham man looks ‘incredible’ this season.

The talkSPORT pundit labelled him ‘stupid’ following his sending-off but has clearly been impressed by his turnaround this season.

Ange Postecoglou is likely to start Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in place tonight who struggled up against Joao Palhinha in the Carabao Cup against tonight’s opponents.

Defensively, he’s just as solid as the Malian, but he’s unable to receive the ball in the same pressurised situations as Bissouma which forces the likes of James Maddison to drop deeper to pick up possession.

This could benefit tonight’s visitors but Tottenham should still have enough to defeat Marco Silva’s side.