Darren Bent says Tottenham have a £25m player who ‘just looks incredible’

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has been praised by talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent.

Speaking to Andy Goldstein on the radio station, he said the Spurs ace “just looks incredible” at present.

Bissouma has come a very long way this season, becoming a first-team regular for Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham signed the Mali international last year for a reported £25million after shining at Brighton.

However, Bissouma struggled in his maiden season, with Antonio Conte seldom picking him.

Now, the 27-year-old has become a key player for Spurs, with eight Premier League outings under his belt this term.

Admittedly, Bissouma’s last Tottenham match before the international break didn’t quite go to plan.

He picked up two needless yellow cards against Luton to leave him suspended for the next match.

Nonetheless, Bent was still eager to praise the Spurs man for how well he has been playing this term.

He also lauded Pape Matar Sarr and, with James Maddison, it was a case of it goes without saying.

“Midfield three – you’ve got Bissouma, he just looks incredible, wasn’t playing (last season),” said Bent.

“Maddison’s in there now as well, Sarr – again, someone didn’t really get much game time last season, he looks great.”

Our view

It’s great to see Bissouma finally getting game time and displaying the sort of form that made him one of the Premier League’s most sought-after midfielders.

Admittedly, he needs to work a little on his discipline, based on what happened in the Luton game, but no doubt he’ll be eager to make amends.