Pape Matar Sarr seriously impressed with £15m Tottenham player vs Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur star Pape Matar Sarr was seriously impressed with teammate Destiny Udogie against Bournemouth yesterday.

The young Italian took to Instagram to celebrate a second win on the bounce in the Premier League.

The Ange Postecoglou revolution has started brilliantly with Spurs briefly top of the table yesterday.

James Maddison scored his first Tottenham goal, benefitting from an exceptional Pape Matar Sarr pass.

The young Senegalese midfielder has proven to be a fantastic asset under Postecoglou after barely getting a look in under Antonio Conte.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Dejan Kulusevski doubled Tottenham’s lead and has Destiny Udogie to thank for his goal.

The Italian didn’t give up on a through ball and cut it back to the winger who reacted quickest to his pass.

Sarr loved Udogie’s performance against Bournemouth and it looks like he’s going to be the club’s starting left-back this season.

Despite being just 20 years old, he doesn’t look overawed by playing in the Premier League.

Sarr impressed with Udogie against Bournemouth

Posting on social media after the match, Udogie said: “We keep fighting together, thank you all for your amazing support.”

Sarr replied to the defender’s post and said: “What a player,” while Manor Solomon called him a ‘Machine’.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The £15m defender may have been worried about joining up with his Spurs teammates this summer after witnessing the club’s collapse last year.

Tottenham’s form fell off a cliff under Antonio Conte and never recovered under Cristian Stellini or Ryan Mason.

However, Ange Postecoglou has given the squad a renewed sense of hope and the new additions to the squad have bedded in quickly.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

James Maddison, Micky Van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have all performed brilliantly during the first three games.

Although not technically new signings, Sarr and Udogie both showed against Bournemouth they’re both ready to play big parts for Tottenham this season.

The youngsters have huge futures ahead of them and it’s no wonder Spurs fans are getting so excited about the pair.

Gary Lineker singled out Udogie for praise while Maddison made a point of calling out the Senegalese after linking up with him for his first Tottenham goal.