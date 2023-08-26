James Maddison very impressed with two Tottenham players vs Bournemouth today

James Maddison has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur duo Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr after today’s win at Bournemouth.

Maddison spoke to TNT Sports after Spurs picked up a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Englishman netted his first goal for the club in the first half after a brilliant move from Tottenham.

Dejan Kulusevski then wrapped up the three points just after the hour mark after Spurs were under heavy pressure from the Cherries at the beginning of the second half.

But once again, it was Tottenham’s midfield three of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Maddison who were the standout performers.

Sarr set up Maddison for his opener and Bissouma put in yet another dominant display.

And it’s fair to say that Maddison enjoys playing alongside his new midfield partners.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Maddison on Sarr and Bissouma

Speaking to TNT Sports, Maddison was asked how he’s found settling in at Tottenham.

“It’s been very easy, to be honest and that’s not just on the pitch stuff,” he said. “You kind of gain all the stuff in terms of relationships over the course of pre-season – with the tour, integrating yourself.

“The more time you spend on the training pitches with your new teammates, the more relationships you pick up.”

He added: “Bissouma is brilliant at receiving the ball under pressure and he’s very press-resistant.

“Pape has got such good legs but with really good quality so as soon as he got the ball in space, I knew to make the run because I know he’s got the quality to find me.

“That little dynamic worked brilliantly on that occasion.”

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Maddison has settled in quickly at Spurs and is already having a huge impact on the current side.

Of course, he has been helped by the brilliant displays of Bissouma and Sarr, who both seem to complement the Englishman perfectly.

Postecoglou will undoubtedly be delighted with how his side have started the season and his midfield three have played a key role so far.