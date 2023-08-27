‘Very positive’: Gary Lineker stunned by £20m Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur are now unbeaten in three Premier League games and are on a two-match winning run.

On Saturday, Spurs ran out 2-0 winners at Bournemouth thanks to goals from James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Ange Postecoglou has very quickly moulded Tottenham into a force to be reckoned with once again.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

We’re also seeing a new generation of Spurs players starting to make a name for themselves in the first team.

Destiny Udogie is one of those. After spending last season with Udinese, he is now a regular in the Tottenham starting XI.

The 20-year-old has started each of Spurs’ Premier League games so far, impressing on the left side of defence.

Against the Cherries, Udogie provided the assist for Kulusevski and overall looked really good both offensively and defensively.

Tottenham cult hero Gary Lineker took to X during the game to praise the Italian (and also slip in one of his characteristic puns).

Our view

Udogie joined Tottenham a year ago to much fanfare, with some footballing figures saying Spurs had got themselves a real gem.

Last year, Fabrizio Romano described him as a “talented” prospect and said Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici were “in love” with him.

As part of the deal, Udogie stayed put at Udinese in 2022-23, but now he’s in Spurs’ squad and Postecoglou clearly liked what he saw from him in pre-season.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Now, we’re all seeing what he can do, and to think he’s still at the start of his career, it’s frightening with regards to how much better he could become.

Better still, Udogie only cost Tottenham a reported £20million (£15million up front). What a bargain!