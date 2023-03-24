Tottenham to seek talks with Julian Nagelsmann after Bayern Munich exit











Tottenham are seeking talks with Julian Nagelsmann as they look to replace Antonio Conte, according to reports emerging this afternoon.

The Telegraph reports how Spurs will look to talk to Nagelsmann, who is due to be relieved of his duties with Bayern Munich any moment now.

Daniel Levy is a huge fan of Nagelsmann and tried to get him to replace Jose Mourinho. And now, another door might have opened for Levy to go and get his man.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The German coach is being sacked by Bayern to be replaced by Thomas Tuchel. The news comes as a surprise to many, with Bayern a point off the top and into the last eight in Europe.

The Telegraph reports how Levy and Spurs will look to seek immediate talks with Nagelsmann. It’s claimed he is currently away skiing but Tottenham will do all they can to draw him into talks.

Nagelsmann, who is still only 35, has a big reputation in Europe as being one of the best young coaches in football.

He is also believed to have developed a liking of Spurs from their time under Mauricio Pochettino. The door, then, seems very much ajar here.

TBR’s View: Tottenham moving fast and rightly so

Tottenham can’t afford to let this chance pass them by. This is one of the best young managers in Europe right now and Daniel Levy clearly loves him.

If Nagelsmann is available and Conte is on his way, then it makes perfect sense.

For Spurs fans, it’s also a no-brainer as well. Nagelsmann will bring fresh ideas, an injection of energy, and a way of working that should lift the Spurs squad.

In terms of a move that makes sense at the moment, Nagelsmann to Spurs is right up there. It’s now down to Daniel Levy to get his house in order and make it happen.