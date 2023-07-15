Liverpool have already signed two midfielders this summer, but they may have to bring in more before the window closes.

Three Reds midfielders – Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara – are reportedly on the radar of Saudi clubs.

Liverpool must therefore step up their recruitment drive in the coming weeks in case one of more of them leave.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Since speculation linking Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad with the Reds trio has intensified, so have links between Liverpool and Romeo Lavia.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on Liverpool’s stance towards the Southampton star.

“The information I have is that Liverpool and Chelsea are both seriously looking at Romeo Lavia from Southampton,” he told GiveMeSport.

Our view

Obviously we’ve had a fair bit of speculation linking the Reds and the Belgian prodigy over the past few weeks.

However, Liverpool’s hand may now be forced if they lose even more midfielders. It’s becoming increasingly urgent.

Then you have the issue of clubs knowing that the Reds may find themselves in a risky position.

This could lead to hardball stances from any clubs that Liverpool want to buy players from.

Lavia is definitely a good shout for the Reds. This is because he’s both first-team ready and a rising star for the future.

He joined Saints from Manchester City just last summer and established himself as one of their top players last term.

For such a young player to impress in the Premier League at a struggling club is the sign of a truly ‘incredible‘ talent.

Described by Jacek Kulig as being an “extremely gifted” talent, Lavia would be a good shout for a Liverpool side in transition.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

However, he won’t come cheap. his reported price tag is £50million, according to Sky Sports.

Factor in reported interest from the likes of Chelsea, and Liverpool have a big job on their hands.