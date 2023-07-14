Sale of ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star now gathering pace as he accepts offer

Jordan Henderson could be leaving Liverpool this summer and the latest from journalist Alex Crook has claimed that his potential sale could happen sooner rather than later.

According to the talkSPORT journalist: “Jordan Henderson has now accepted the big-money offer from Saudi Arabia. Still no agreement with LFC re a fee but this could develop quickly now.”

Reports have been linking Henderson with a move to Saudi Arabia where he has apparently been offered £700k-a-week. It looks like money talks as Crook claims the offer has been accepted on his end.

This is huge news and now it is up to the club to try and agree a fee to sell the Liverpool captain to the Saudi Pro League.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jordan Henderson agrees move away from Livepool

The midfielder has left a huge legacy at the club after being one of the key players who has helped Liverpool win all multiple trophies over the years.

Some may be very shocked to see that he has accepted this move. With Liverpool already signing a couple of midfielders this summer, the 33 year-old may have felt that he has fallen down the pecking order.

The ‘outstanding‘ midfielder will be remembered fondly by all fans and it is a huge statement of intent from the Saudi Pro League.

The reported offer is apparently from Al Ettifaq. This is the club who are now managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Despite this move being somewhat surprising, it is definitely time for a new era at Liverpool. They finished fifth in the Premier League last season and it is not good enough for their recent form over the years.

Jurgen Klopp will want them to be challenging for the title again like they have been. They need to get themselves back in the Premier League sooner rather than later.