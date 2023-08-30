‘I see’: John Hartson says he’s spotted too many Celtic players doing something he doesn’t like this season

The Celtic fans have seen a lot of things we haven’t like from the team this season. Spurned chances, dodgy defending and slack passing. Only three games in and we have seen much that hasn’t been to our liking.

But former Celtic hero, John Hartson, has singled out one thing that he finds unacceptable from any Celtic team and he’s not happy about seeing it in Brendan Rodgers’ side this season.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I see too many players accepting bad performances and not being able to do it at the right times. Don’t accept it. Don’t accept losing, don’t accept playing badly.

“Don’t accept giving the ball away because ultimately you’ll come out the side and might not get back in the side, especially in big games.

“Whatever formation Brendan sets the players to go out in, it’s the players that have to take responsibility and they are the ones who have to go and play and deliver results.”

Every Celtic supporter demands the basics from the team. Effort, hard work and high standards. And whilst the fans would never accuse the team of lacking the first two, it cannot be denied that the high standards that were set over the past two seasons are not there at the moment.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Now, you can attribute that to the fact we have so many first-team players out injured and that the team are learning a new system, that is understandable.

But if Hartson is correct and there are players in that starting eleven who are accepting poor performances, then the Celtic manager must get on top of that ASAP.

We are at a crucial time of the season where performances and results are key. With the upcoming Glasgow Derby and the Champions League group stages nearing, performances must improve fast, or the season could quickly slip away from Celtic.

