‘Outstanding’, ‘Brilliant’: Celtic fans are absolutely delighted with 25-year-old despite defeat vs Feyenoord

The Celtic fans were looking forward to this season’s Champions League campaign as they believe that they are in a group that they can progress from.

Feyenoord, Lazio and Atletico Madrid will provide stiff competition for the Bhoys, but overall, getting out of the group is achievable despite tonight’s 2-0 loss against the Dutch champions.

And the Celtic fans paid tribute to one player for his performance in Rotterdam tonight.

Celtic fans are raving about Liam Scales tonight

Although a 2-0 loss should never be celebrated, it is important to look for the positives in every game. Brendan Rodgers said himself that if Celtic can get to the final game at Celtic Park needing to beat Feyenoord to progress, it would be an excellent opportunity for the club.

So the fans, quite rightly, looked at their own positive after tonight’s result and Liam Scales is one that they believe excelled.

The Celtic supporters took to social media channel X, to show their appreciation for the new-born defender.

‘What a player’: Liam Scales impresses the Celtic fans

One fan said of the Irishman, “Liam Scales was the only player who can hold his head high after that one. What a player we have there.”

Another said, “How good was Liam Scales again tonight. Outstanding performance again.“. One supporter even put a price tag on the Celtic defender’s head after his performance against Feyenoord, “So, £20m price tag on Liam Scales now?“

Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images

Celtic fan tips Liam Scales for international call-up

The Celtic defender has been in superb form for Celtic this season. After an impressive Glasgow Derby debut, Scales has continued his great form and after his showing tonight, one Celtic fan even tipped him for an international call-up, “Liam Scales brilliant tonight. Earning an Ireland call-up soon then if performances keep up.”

And I’ll leave the last word to this fan, “Liam Scales no put a foot wrong all season”

You won’t see me arguing with that.

