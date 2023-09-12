Young defender Lino Sousa has been named in Arsenal’s Champions League ahead of their return to Europe’s top competition.

Arsenal announced their squad last night and there were a few surprising names on the list.

Two youngsters without a senior appearance for the club between them were in the 25-man roster.

Goalkeeper James Hillson joined Aaron Ramsdale and new signing David Raya in the squad.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s third choice this season, with Karl Hein likely to be part of the B squad.

Cedric Soares was also included despite the fact the Gunners are still trying to move him on.

However, while he’s at the club he may as well feature as emergency injury cover.

Lino Sousa was the other player yet to feature for the senior team to be included in Arsenal’s Champions League squad.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The ‘outstanding’ 18-year-old has been around the first team for some time now, working with the senior squad throughout pre-season.

It’s unlikely that the left-back will play in Europe unless Arsenal have a dead rubber in the group stages.

However, his inclusion is a sign that Arteta wants him around the first team already.

Sousa included in Arsenal’s Champions League squad

Journalist Jeorge Bird has shared more details on why Sousa is in the A-list squad.

Sousa has represented England at youth level, but UEFA’s rules are different when it comes to homegrown players.

The 18-year-old was born in Portugal and came through West Bromwich’s Albion academy.

Therefore, he’s not eligible to be included in the Arsenal Under-21 squad – or B list as UEFA refers to it.

That shouldn’t take away from the fact that Sousa has done very well to be included in Arsenal’s Champions League squad.

Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

The teenager is incredibly highly regarded within the club and is seen as a potential first-team player by many of those at Arsenal.

Given Jurrien Timber’s long-term injury and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s fitness issues, it’s not out of the question that Sousa may be required at left-back at some point this season.

He’s a victim of the brilliant versatility of Mikel Arteta’s senior defenders right now.

Sousa may be looking to leave on loan in January if he doesn’t progress any further at Arsenal in the next few months.