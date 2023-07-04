Arsenal welcomed their players back to pre-season training yesterday, and young Lino Sousa was spotted among the group under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners had a solid campaign last time out. Yes, they couldn’t get over the line in the end, but what this young side achieved going toe-to-toe against Manchester City for most of the campaign is just remarkable.

Now, Arsenal are preparing themselves for the new campaign, and Arteta has decided to call up young Sousa to first-team training on the opening day of pre-season.

Mikel Arteta calls up Lino Sousa to Arsenal’s pre-season training

A number of senior Arsenal players were pictured back in London Colney yesterday for day one of pre-season.

The likes of Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard were all back on the grass at Colney for the first time since May.

Last season’s loanees Cedric Soares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Marquinhos returned for pre-season training too.

The only academy player we could spot in the pictures Arsenal released on their official website was young Lino Sousa, who was described as an ‘outstanding’ prospect by sources who spoke to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old, naturally a left-back, is one of Hale End’s most talented young players at the moment. He is a fine talent, and Arteta calling him up shows he has earned it.

Arsenal’s two senior left-backs, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney, are yet to return from their holidays. The Ukrainian is still injured.

Arsenal rate him very highly

Arsenal have had incredible success thanks to their academy recently.

Bukayo Saka is obviously the biggest name to come out of Hale End over the last decade, while Emile Smith Rowe, despite a difficult season last time out, is a top talent too. Folarin Balogun could help the Gunners make a fortune, which is again a credit to the academy.

Sousa is a huge prospect, and The Athletic’s James McNicholas claimed on the Arsecast Podcast last month that the teenager is highly rated behind the scenes.

He said: “The other one who’s a massive talent is Lino Sousa, who’s really well thought of and potentially there is actually a gap in the squad at left-back. I do think the club really highly of Lino Sousa and see him as a first-team player potentially one day.”