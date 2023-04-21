Moises Caicedo opens up on failed Arsenal transfer in January











Moises Caicedo has finally broken his silence about his failed transfer to Arsenal in January this year.

The Gunners really needed reinforcements in the middle of the park. They were flying in the Premier League, and following the arrival of Leandro Trossard, many felt a top-quality midfielder would give them the push they need to win the title.

Caicedo was the man Mikel Arteta wanted, but a move failed to materialise.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Moises Caicedo opens up on failed Arsenal transfer in January

Arsenal really wanted Caicedo in the January transfer window.

The Gunners first lodged a £55 million bid to convince Brighton to let him go, but that was rejected. They then upped their offer to £60 million, but that was turned down too.

Caicedo tried to force a move to Arsenal as well. He put up a post on Instagram, begging the Seagulls to let him go and fulfil his dream of playing for a top club.

Brighton refused and the Ecuador international stayed put. He has now had his say.

“I was really close to going (to Arsenal),” he told The Telegraph. “I suffered a lot.

“I’d seen a lot of Arsenal before knowing that there was a possibility of me signing for them. I watched them and I liked them because they have very young, talented players and some stars but they always have that mindset of wanting more.”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

TBR View:

Caicedo would’ve been brilliant for Arsenal.

The 21-year-old has been sensational for Brighton since he joined them. He has all the qualities to be a top midfielder in the coming years, and under a manager like Arteta, he’ll surely develop.

Arsenal failed to bring him in three months ago, but the summer transfer window is not too far away. There’s a good chance Caicedo will leave Brighton before the start of next season, and we’re sure Arsenal will keep a close eye on the situation.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Caicedo this summer. If Arsenal can get him, they should!

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Show all