‘Only right’: Balogun spoke to Arsenal legend before scoring against PSG yesterday, copied his celebration











Arsenal appear to have another gem in their ranks in the form of forward Folarin Balogun.

He continued his exceptional form yesterday, scoring a last-minute equaliser against Paris Saint-Germain.

Balogun took to Twitter after the match to share a message with his fans after taking his goal tally to 11 for the season.

The 21-year-old was very much at a crossroads in his career this time 12 months ago.

He’d mainly featured for the club’s under-21 side, but was clearly too good for that level.

Balogun’s loan spell at Middlesbrough for the second half of the season was OK, providing six goal contributions in 18 games.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The young forward committed his long-term future to Arsenal in 2021.

However, the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in the summer meant he needed to head out on loan once again.

As it turns out, Stade Reims has turned out to be the perfect destination for striker.

Balogun has now admitted he spoke to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry ahead of his match against PSG.

He paid perfect tribute to Arsenal’s all-time top goal scorer after his important goal.

Balogun pays tribute to Arsenal legend Henry

The 21-year-old posted on Twitter after the match, saying: “Spoke to Titi before the game! Only right I show my respect.”

This was accompanied by two pictures, showing Balogun copying Henry’s iconic Arsenal celebration.

Spoke to Titi before the game!

Only right I show my respect 🥶 pic.twitter.com/41BTuKcIiK — Balogun (@balogun) January 30, 2023

Balogun’s form this season has seen plenty of people stand up and take notice.

Alexandre Lacazette – who currently has one more goal than Balogun in Ligue 1 this season – suggested he leave in the summer.

Tony Cascarino has suggested he may even be in line to go to next year’s European Championships.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Balogun could have a William Saliba-esque impact when he returns to Arsenal in the summer.

Arteta is keen to extend Balogun’s contract again very soon, given his form this season.

Henry clearly highly rates Balogun, and will want to see him playing this well for Arsenal again soon.

He’s got another few months to continue earning valuable minutes in France before returning to The Emirates.

