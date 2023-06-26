Ilkay Gundogan appears to have suggested that he never even considered joining Arsenal this summer, by insisting that Barcelona was the only team he was only going to leave Manchester City for.

The German was speaking to The Players’ Tribune after it was announced that he has sealed his move to Camp Nou. Barcelona announced that the 32-year-old has signed a two-year deal which includes an option for a further year.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

One of the first sagas of the summer is over with the future of Ilkay Gundogan now resolved. Of course, he was absolutely ‘phenomenal‘ as Manchester City went on to clinch the treble.

Arsenal target Gundogan explains decision to join Barcelona

But it was not only Barca who put an offer on the table. Reports from Sport suggested that Arsenal also made an offer to Gundogan in the hope of making him the latest Manchester City player to make the move to the Emirates.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

And it seemed that a deal was possible. Football Transfers suggested that Gundogan would be open to joining Arsenal if he was offered a three-year deal.

However, Gundogan has now opened up on his decision to join Barcelona. And his comments certainly suggest that he never had any intention of signing for Mikel Arteta’s men.

“If I was going to move, there is only one club in the world that made sense,” he told The Players’ Tribune. “It was Barcelona or nothing. Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of wearing that shirt some day. I am confident that I have a few more years left at the highest level, and I just want to help bring Barcelona back to where they deserve to be.”

Of course, it is easy for Gundogan to say now after he has completed his move. And there may be some at Arsenal wondering whether that was really the case if they did hold talks.

However, it was always going to be extremely difficult for the Gunners to win the race for Gundogan. He has now written his name into Manchester City folklore.

So it was always going to be hard for him to leave the Cityzens for a Premier League rival. At least Barcelona could offer Gundogan the chance to play in a new league at this stage of his career.

It is a shame for Arsenal to miss out. But given the speculation concerning the Gunners right now, it seems that they have plenty of other targets in mind.

And the only team to finish above them last season has now lost one of their best players.