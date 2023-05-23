'Phenomenal': Pundit claims player Arsenal reportedly want to sign is seriously 'special'











Shay Given has urged Manchester City to make sure that Ilkay Gundogan stays amid interest in the German midfielder from Arsenal.

Given was speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show after Manchester City once again lifted the Premier League trophy following their win over Chelsea on Sunday.

It was Ilkay Gundogan who lifted the trophy. And he has been in stunning form of late. However, there is a question mark over whether he will remain at the Etihad Stadium next year.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

The 32-year-old is currently set to be out of contract. And reports from Football Transfers suggests that Gundogan wants to stay at Manchester City. But there is a stalemate with the midfielder looking for a three-year contract.

Given urges Manchester City to keep Arsenal target Ilkay Gundogan

City reportedly want to offer him a deal which could run for two years. And with that, Gundogan would be prepared to consider an offer from Arsenal if they put three years and similar wages on the table.

Photo by Isaac Parkin – MCFC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

It would be a surprise if Manchester City were not able to reach an agreement with him. And Given believes that they would be making a huge error if they allowed him to move on in the summer.

“Phenomenal. That was against Everton, that goal, what a special goal that was. I think I likened it to Dennis Bergkamp in his prime. It was a special goal,” he told The Kelly & Wrighty Show.

“He’s a special player.

“He’s a brilliant player. And obviously, there’s talk that his contract’s up in the summer as well. I would definitely tie him down and keep him there for another couple of years.”

Manchester City surely cannot let Gundogan leave. Perhaps there will be a stage further down the line where they do regret keeping him for so long.

But right now, he remains integral to their fortunes. And there is a chance that he could end up moving to Arsenal on a free transfer. Unlike the deals for Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, that kind of move would have little benefit for City.

Perhaps Gundogan will seriously consider Arsenal. But it does feel that their interest is predominantly advantageous because it may convince City to give him the terms he wants.