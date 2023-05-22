Report: There's a belief 'exceptional' player could accept Arsenal move if Edu offers him three-year contract











There is a belief that Ilkay Gundogan would be prepared to join Arsenal if the Gunners offer him a three-year contract and the wages he is looking for – if Manchester City are not willing to.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that the Premier League champions are currently looking to keep Gundogan on a one-year contract which includes an option for a further season.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Ilkay Gundogan‘s future is under the microscope after an amazing run of form. He has scored four goals in his last two Premier League appearances to ensure that the Cityzens got their hands on the title once again.

Belief Gundogan could accept an offer from Arsenal

His deal expires this summer. And it seems that there is a genuine possibility that the 32-year-old moves on.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Reports from The Athletic have suggested that Arsenal want Gundogan, with Mikel Arteta driving their interest in the German.

Football Transfers reports that the midfielder wants to stay at the Etihad Stadium. However, it seems that there is a stalemate over the terms, with Gundogan keen to secure a three-year deal.

Manchester City want to offer Gundogan a contract that could run for two years. And that may present an opportunity to Arsenal.

The report claims that the Gundogan would be prepared to accept an offer from the Gunners if they put a longer deal on similar wages on the table.

Arsenal fans will surely hold out little hope of a deal happening. It would be an amazing piece of business. Gundogan is an ‘exceptional‘ player. And they have signed players from Eastlands in the last couple of windows.

However, he continues to make a massive impact for City. It is ultimately hard to see them letting him go when he wants to stay.

Certainly, if they do let him go, you would have to imagine that Manchester City will have something special lined up.

But that could end up being good news for Arsenal.