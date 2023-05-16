‘One of the best’: Willian says 45-year-old manager Tottenham want is right up there with Mikel Arteta











Willian has named Marco Silva as one of the best managers he’s ever worked with amid a backdrop of interest from Tottenham.

Speaking on The Fulham Fix Podcast, Willian has been speaking incredibly highly of his current boss, claiming that he’s one of the best managers he has worked with in his entire career.

As we all know, Willian has worked with some top-class managers during his playing days for Chelsea, Arsenal and Brazil such as Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Luiz Filipe Scolari and Mikel Arteta.

Despite playing under some of the modern game’s greatest managers, Willian says that Silva is right up there with the best of them.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Silva one of the best

Willian spoke highly of his current gaffer.

“I think every year this club can fight for something special and Marco Silva has been brilliant this season and last season as well. I think I can say that he is one of the best managers I have worked with in my whole career, and it has been great to work with him,” Willian said.

Fulham will want him to stay

Willian speaking highly of Silva just goes to show how highly rated the Portuguese gaffer is at Fulham, and the Whites will be desperate for their manager to stay.

However, as he enters the final year of his contract, the 45-year-old is being sounded out for various managerial moves.

Tottenham are supposedly admirers, while West Ham are also said to be keen on the former Everton manager.

As Silva showed when he entered talks with Everton during his time at Watford, he’s not necessarily the most loyal coach around, and perhaps Fulham do need to be worried about losing their manager.

As Willian says, Silva is one of the best around, and Fulham need to do all they can to keep him at the club.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Show all