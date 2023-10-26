Emmanuel Adebayor has admitted he’s been really impressed with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma this season and the confidence he’s been given by Ange Postecoglou.

Adebayor was chatting about his old team on TalkSPORT (26/10 9:11am) and raving about several players in North London right now.

James Maddison has caught the eye since his move from Leicester but there have been plenty of performances that have stood out.

One player who appears to have finally reached his potential at the club is Yves Bissouma.

Signed for £25m last summer, he struggled to break into Antonio Conte’s team and was ruled out for months through injury.

However, he’s been given a new lease of life under Ange Postecoglou who has built his team around the Malian, Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr.

Not only is he one of the most robust defensive midfielders in the league, but he’s also exceptional at receiving the ball under pressure.

So much so, that when Tottenham’s centre-backs saw Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the same areas against Fulham on Monday, they refused to pass him the ball.

Adebayor has admitted that he’s been so impressed with Bissouma at Tottenham this season.

The 27-year-old is going to be incredibly difficult to replace when he heads to the African Cup of Nations in January.

It might force Postecoglou into either a change of system or even dipping into the transfer market.

Adebayor raves about Tottenham’s Bissouma

Asked about the current Spurs squad, Adebayor said: “[Yves] Bissouma is playing one of the best football, him and [Pape Matar] Sarr in the middle, the coach has given them confidence.”

“Bissouma is trying to take the maximum risk that he can take in the middle and Maddison is being the playmaker.

“When they are going in half-time [against Arsenal], he is the player that is calming them down, holding the ball quite well.”

Jamie O’Hara has added to Adebayor’s praise for Bissouma and claimed the Tottenham star is now worth £100m.

It’s easy for him to say this as it’s impossible to see the club accepting any sort of offer for the midfielder right now.

Keeping his key players fit now has to be the main aim for Postecoglou and it was interesting seeing the changes he made in the second half against Fulham.

The side was visibly weaker as a result but they still did enough to see out the game.

He can reintroduce Bissouma to the team against Crystal Palace tomorrow after his suspension which is a big boost.

However, he’s also just one yellow card away from having to sit on the sidelines for another match.