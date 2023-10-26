Emmanuel Adebayor has admitted that he’s already loving watching James Maddison play for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Adebayor was speaking to TalkSPORT (26/10 9:11am) about his old team who are flying at the top of the table.

There are very few people watching the Premier League right now who haven’t been immediately impressed with James Maddison.

It’s hard to imagine a better fit right now than the England international and Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Not only has he improved the team significantly on the pitch, he’s completely bought into the ethos of the club and it’s having a hugely positive effect on his teammates.

Adebayor admitted he loves watching Maddison at Tottenham and believes the £170,000-a-week man reminds him of himself when he was playing.

Maddison may not be scoring as many goals as the Togolese international but might argue he’s already a better playmaker.

Adebayor adores watching Maddison for Tottenham

Asked about the 26-year-old, Adebayor said: “Actually, [James] Maddison is a player that I really like a lot.

“When I was playing myself I liked to carry the ball, I liked to drop into the middle, be part of the game, that’s why I have a huge respect and love for Maddison.

“But the impact that he has brought into the Tottenham team is something different.”

Maddison and his teammates head to Crystal Palace tomorrow evening looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

It’s way too early in the season to be making title predictions, but if the aim was returning to the Champions League this campaign then they’re well on their way.

The worry for some Spurs fans will be the depth in the squad right now.

If anything were to happen to Maddison, Son Heung-min, Cristian Romero or even Destiny Udogie, it would have a huge impact on the side.

Tottenham fans and Adebayor won’t want to think about that right now and will instead continue to enjoy Maddison’s match-winning performances.

He was brilliant again against Fulham on Monday and Adebayor’s old teammate Aaron Lennon agreed that he’s been ridiculous this season.