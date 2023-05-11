'One of the best coaches in the world' told to join 'top club' Tottenham now











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Julian Nagelsmann in recent weeks.

However, Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the German remains unsure about a move to Spurs.

The transfer insider said Nagelsmann wants to know what’s happening with the sporting director situation.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“That is really important, it is really crucial, Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

“My opinion is that Nagelsmann wants the same structure again he had at Red Bull Group.”

Now, Bundesliga icon Rene Adler has urged his compatriot to take the opportunity at Tottenham.

The former Germany international says Spurs are a “top club” with “top infrastructure” and good finances.

Adler also feels Nagelsmann would bring optimism back to Tottenham with his brand of football.

“A very good opportunity,” Spox – via Sport Witness – quote him saying to Kicker.

“They’re a top club, top infrastructure with a stadium and training ground.

“As well as financial opportunities for a rebuild, even without a premier class.

“In the end, you had defensively thinking coaches, sometimes offering destructive football.

“That could be concealed as long as the results were right, nobody really enjoyed it.

“But if Nagelsmann came along now, someone who plays offensively and wants possession of the ball, that would be the case to spark a spirit of optimism.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Our view

It still seems bewildering that Bayern Munich opted to relieve Nagelsmann of his duties so soon.

At RB Leipzig, he showed he could get success if given the time to built. This is exactly what Tottenham need.

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann has been deemed a ‘tactical genius‘ and ‘one of the best coaches in the world’.

It’s good to see a respected German football figure like Adler promote Spurs as a good club to work for.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. Hopefully Tottenham manage to get a deal over the line.