'The preferred choice': Loads of people at Tottenham want 'tactical genius' to be their next manager – journalist











According to Julian Laurens, there are a lot of people at Tottenham who are really big fans of Julian Nagelsmann.

Speaking on ESPN, Laurens was asked about the state of affairs in terms of Tottenham’s managerial search, and he stated that he is led to believe that Nagelsmann is the preferred candidate.

The journalist claimed that the German is really appreciated by many within Tottenham, stating that he is the manager Spurs want more than any other.

Nagelsmann wanted

Laurens shared what he knows about Nagelsmann.

“At Spurs? It’s a bit undecided. We heard yesterday that Ryan Mason said he was ready for that job. I think Julian Nagelsmann is still the preferred choice if you want because of the identity that his teams play with and you could easily see him building a team and building a squad if he’s given the time. He’s a tactical genius but we’ve seen at Bayern that he needs to add a bit more in his relationships and his way of managing the dressing room. There are a lot of people at the club who are fans of Nagelsmann,” Laurens said.

Will he come?

It’s not surprising to hear that there are a number of individuals within Tottenham who want Nagelsmann as the new manager. After all, as Laurens says, he’s a tactical genius.

However, the question is whether or not he will come.

Indeed, with all due respect, Spurs are a bit of a shambles at the moment with no Sporting Director, a rebelling fanbase and a star player entering the final year of his contract, any manager worth their salt would think twice about taking this job.

Nagelsmann is the preferred candidate at Tottenham, but whether or not Spurs is his preferred destination remains to be seen.

